    76ers Fan Captured on Video Throwing Popcorn at Russell Westbrook After Ankle Injury

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMay 27, 2021

    AP Photo/Matt Slocum

    Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook had to be held back by security as he left the court during Wednesday's playoff game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.

    As Westbrook was heading to the locker room after suffering an apparent right ankle injury in Game 2 of the first-round series, a fan threw popcorn at him. That caused the point guard to react in such a manner that security and event staff had to hold him back.

    The NBA TV broadcast reported that the fan, who was wearing a 76ers hat, was ejected from the game.

    Philadelphia fans have a reputation for hostility at times, and this is not the first time a 76ers fan was ejected for an incident with Westbrook.

    When the nine-time All-Star was a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016, a fan was ejected for flashing double middle fingers at the guard.

