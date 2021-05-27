Former 49ers Asst. Katie Sowers Joins Chiefs Through Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Former San Francisco 49ers assistant Katie Sowers announced she's joining the Kansas City Chiefs staff.

"Huge thanks to the chiefs organization for believing in me and providing me another opportunity to grow my coaching experience while learning from the best in the game through the Bill Walsh Diversity fellowship," she wrote on Instagram. "Let’s keep growing the game. See you this summer, chiefs kingdom."

