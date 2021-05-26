Video: Titans' A.J. Brown Posts TikTok Recruiting Julio Jones Amid Trade Rumors

AP Photo/Brett Carlsen

A.J. Brown wants to run routes alongside Julio Jones next season, and he's taking to TikTok to make his case.

"The GOAT of our era, of our receivers," Brown said in his pitch while highlighting how dangerous the Tennessee Titans would be with the addition of Jones. "Help me help you. Come home, Julio. Come home."

It seems as if Jones may be done on the Atlanta Falcons.

Undisputed's Shannon Sharpe called the wide receiver during Monday's show and asked him if he wanted to be traded, and Jones responded, "I'm out of there."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Falcons asked for a first-round pick in return for the seven-time Pro Bowler, but may around the league do not think they will get that much in a trade.

As for the Titans, they made the playoffs the last two seasons and were 11-5 in 2020. Adding Jones to an offense that already features Brown and Derrick Henry would be a nightmare for opposing defenses, as they could not afford to stack the box to deal with the rushing attack or leave those receivers on an island.