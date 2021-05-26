Aaron Rodgers' Treatment by Packers Has Been 'Inexcusable,' Alex Smith Says

John Konstantaras/Getty Images

Former long-time quarterback Alex Smith called the Green Bay Packers' treatment of Aaron Rodgers "inexcusable" during a Wednesday sit-down with Colin Cowherd on his Fox Sports radio show The Herd.

Smith admitted he hasn't talked to Rodgers about the QB's desire to leave the Packers this offseason, but said he thinks the way the team drafted quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of last year's draft without communicating the plan to Rodgers was disrespectful.

(Comments start at 2:20)

"It's about the people. ... I don't think it was the fact that they drafted Jordan Love in the first round," Smith explained. "How do you have a guy like Aaron and you don't go make sure beforehand you [go] out of your way to make sure that he knows that he's loved, that they want him there?"

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.