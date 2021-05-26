Bryson DeChambeau to Brooks Koepka: 'It's Nice to Be Living Rent Free in Your Head!'

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Brooks Koepka's reaction after seeing Bryson DeChambeau during an interview at the 2021 PGA Championship has gone viral, and the Scientist responded on Twitter on Wednesday.

Koepka tweeted an apology to Aaron Rodgers for a series of posts made by Tom Brady that used the Koepka meme, prompting this response from DeChambeau:

Koepka, though, was ready with a retort:

Brady used that meme to troll Rodgers on Wednesday after the announcement of their faceoff in Capital One's The Match on July 6:

Koepka and DeChambeau have a longstanding feud that began in 2019 when Koepka was one of several players on the PGA Tour to criticize DeChambeau's slow pace of play.

ESPN's Tory Barron noted DeChambeau commented on Koepka's physique when the latter was featured in ESPN The Magazine's Body Issue.

"He doesn't have any abs, to be honest," DeChambeau said during a video game live stream. "I got some abs!"

When word got back to Koepka, he fired off this tweet:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The image includes Koepka's trophies for winning two PGA Championships and two U.S. Opens, plus gold medals from his wins with Team USA at the Ryder Cup in 2016 and 2018.

DeChambeau doesn't have Koepka's body of work, but he does have the most recent major win. The 27-year-old won the 2020 U.S. Open in September, his first victory in a major tournament.