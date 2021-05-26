Tom Brady Trolls Aaron Rodgers, Packers with Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka Meme

AP Photo/Gary McCullough

Before Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers step onto the golf course as adversaries, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star used the meme of Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka to troll the reigning NFL MVP.

Proving there is plenty of downtime during the NFL offseason, Brady made multiple memes using the image of Koepka and DeChambeau:

Brady also used Instagram to keep making jokes at the expense of Rodgers and DeChambeau:

Koepka became a meme after Sunday's final round at the PGA Championship with a look of disgust when he saw DeChambeau walking by him. The four-time major champion, who is a Packers fan, took to Twitter to apologize to Rodgers:

Brady used the viral image to remind Rodgers of the infamous decision by Packers head coach Matt LaFleur to kick a field goal late in the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship Game with Green Bay trailing Tampa Bay 31-23.

It seems unlikely Rodgers needed to be reminded of that based on his reaction when a contestant on Jeopardy! referenced it while the nine-time Pro Bowler was filling in as a guest host.

Rodgers will have the opportunity to get a modicum of revenge against Brady on July 6. Brady will team up with Phil Mickelson to take on Rodgers and DeChambeau in Capital One's "The Match."