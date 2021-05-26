Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence on Tim Tebow: 'No One Is Going to Work Harder Than Him'

AP Photo/John Kekis, File

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Trevor Lawrence is having a good time with Tim Tebow on the roster.

Appearing on the AP Pro Football Podcast (via the Associated Press), Lawrence explained that Tebow is "a guy that you want to be around" and "no one is going to work harder than him."

The Jaguars officially signed Tebow to play tight end on May 20. He is returning to the NFL for the first time since being released by the Philadelphia Eagles in Sept. 2015 at the end of the preseason.

Tebow's signing has sparked a lot of reactions. Trey Burton, who played with Tebow in Philadelphia during the 2015 preseason, told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler he doesn't "understand the outrage" about the Jaguars adding the former Heisman winner.

"There are 90 [roster] spots," said Burton. "If they want to bring someone in, why not? A lot of teams take fliers on guys from various backgrounds every year."

SiriusXM ESPNU Radio host Greg McElroy, who played with Tebow as a member of the New York Jets, said that New York tried using the longtime quarterback as a tight end "and he wasn't good."

Tebow appeared in 35 NFL games as a quarterback from 2010 to 2012. He threw for 2,422 yards, 17 touchdowns and completed 47.9 percent of his attempts.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The 33-year-old spent parts of five seasons playing minor league baseball in the New York Mets system from 2016 to 2020. He retired from professional baseball in February.

Signing with Jacksonville reunites Tebow with Urban Meyer, who was his head coach at the University of Florida from 2006 to 2009 as part of two national championship-winning teams.