SEC Baseball Tournament 2021: Wednesday Scores, Updated Bracket and Schedule

After four teams were sent home in the opening round of the 2021 SEC baseball tournament, the top four teams in the conference during the regular season got in on the action.

Wednesday's quadruple-header from Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama, is headlined by defending national champion Vanderbilt playing Mississippi.

Arkansas, the SEC regular-season champions with a 42-10 record, can solidify its status as the potential No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament with a deep run this week.

Unlike the first round, games in the second and third round are double-elimination format.

SEC Tournament Results/Schedule—2nd Round



No. 6 Florida def. No. 3 Mississippi State, 13-1 (F/7)

No. 10 Alabama vs. No. 2 Tennessee (1:35 p.m. ET)

No. 8 Georgia vs. No. 1 Arkansas (5:30 p.m. ET)

No. 5 Mississippi vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt (9 p.m. ET)

No. 6 Florida 13, No. 3 Mississippi State 1 (F/7)

The Florida Gators became the first team in this year's SEC tournament to mercy rule an opponent with their 13-1 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

After both teams traded single runs in the first inning, Florida blew things wide open with a three-run second and five-run third to take a 9-1 lead.

Jacob Young, Kris Armstrong and Sterlin Thompson combined to go 7-for-13 with three doubles and 10 RBI. Thompson also had a solo homer in the third inning.

The Gators scored six of their 13 runs with two outs and had 18 total hits.

While the offense was having no problems with Mississippi State's pitching staff, Hunter Barco shut down the Bulldogs lineup. The sophomore allowed one run on four hits and needed just 91 pitches in a complete game.

After two of Mississippi State's first four hitters reached base, Barco allowed just two hits over the final six innings. Tanner Allen's double in the bottom of the first was the Bulldogs' only extra-base hit.

The win puts Florida on the winner's side of the bracket on Thursday, where it will await the winner of the Georgia-Arkansas game. Mississippi State will look to stave off elimination tomorrow afternoon.