Mickelson, Tom Brady vs. DeChambeau, Aaron Rodgers Set for Capital One's 'The Match'

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

The fourth edition of Capital One's "The Match" will feature a foursome of Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady taking on Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers in a showdown for charity.

Capital One's "The Match" will be held July 6 and broadcast live on TNT, with coverage beginning at 5 p.m. ET. Mickelson and Brady will join forces against DeChambeau and Rodgers at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana.

The event will include donations made to Feeding America and additional charitable beneficiaries.

This will mark the first appearance in the exhibition event for Rodgers and DeChambeau. The reigning NFL MVP has a solid golf game and finished 16th at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in January 2020.

DeChambeau is a rare character on the PGA Tour. The 27-year-old capped off his rise to stardom last year when he won the U.S. Open by six shots.

After the announcement, Brady started the trash talk against his and Mickelson's opponents:

Mickelson joined Brady in calling out Rodgers and DeChambeau:

Mickelson, who is coming off a win at the PGA Championship, has been a staple of this event since its inception in 2018. He defeated Tiger Woods in a one-on-one match that took 22 holes to finish. The 50-year-old also earned a $9 million payout for his victory in the showdown between the two biggest stars on the PGA Tour of this generation.

Lefty returned for the second event, Capital One's The Match: Champions for Charity, in May 2020. He partnered with Brady in a four-ball pro-am against Woods and Peyton Manning.

Woods and Manning defeated Mickelson and Brady 1 up at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida. The event also raised $20 million to help provide relief to communities most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In November, Capital One's The Match: Champions For Change was held at Stone Canyon Golf Club with Stephen Curry and Charles Barkley stepping in for Woods and Brady.

The duo of Mickelson and Barkley held off Manning and Curry 4 and 3. The event also raised $6.4 million for Historically Black Colleges and Universities and four million meals for Feeding America.

Rodgers and Brady have already established themselves as two of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. Rodgers was named NFL MVP last season, but Brady won his seventh Super Bowl title in his first year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady led the Bucs to a 31-26 win over Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 24.