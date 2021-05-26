Kevin Durant's Jersey from Nets Debut to Be Sold On Memorabilia Stock Market

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The first jersey that Kevin Durant wore in a game for the Brooklyn Nets is going to be sold on the memorabilia stock market.

Per TMZ Sports, fans can purchase a share of the jersey through an investment app named Otis for $10 per share.

Representatives for the investment app told TMZ after the initial shares get sold, Durant's No. 7 jersey will go up for trading and anyone who purchased a share can hang on to them or sell them.

TMZ noted the jersey is currently estimated to be worth $47,600, but that could increase significantly in the coming weeks with the Nets in the playoffs.

Durant originally signed with the Nets in July 2019, but he missed the entire 2019-20 season while rehabbing from a ruptured Achilles.

The 11-time All-Star returned to the court on Dec. 22 against the Golden State Warriors. He scored 22 points on 7-of-16 shooting, grabbed five rebounds and dished out three assists in a 125-99 win.