    Kevin Durant's Jersey from Nets Debut to Be Sold On Memorabilia Stock Market

    Adam WellsMay 26, 2021

    Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

    The first jersey that Kevin Durant wore in a game for the Brooklyn Nets is going to be sold on the memorabilia stock market. 

    Per TMZ Sports, fans can purchase a share of the jersey through an investment app named Otis for $10 per share. 

    Representatives for the investment app told TMZ after the initial shares get sold, Durant's No. 7 jersey will go up for trading and anyone who purchased a share can hang on to them or sell them. 

    TMZ noted the jersey is currently estimated to be worth $47,600, but that could increase significantly in the coming weeks with the Nets in the playoffs. 

    Durant originally signed with the Nets in July 2019, but he missed the entire 2019-20 season while rehabbing from a ruptured Achilles. 

    The 11-time All-Star returned to the court on Dec. 22 against the Golden State Warriors. He scored 22 points on 7-of-16 shooting, grabbed five rebounds and dished out three assists in a 125-99 win. 

