X

    AKC Agility Premier Cup 2021 Results: Winner, Highlights and Reaction

    Blake SchusterContributor IMay 26, 2021

    Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic

    The brand new World Equestrian Center in Ocala, Florida opened its doors to more than 90 of the most athletic pups on the planet on Tuesday for the 2021 AKC Agility Premier Cup. 

    For two hours, broadcast live on ESPN, breeds of all shapes and sizes competed in various drills to determine the most agile dog in their class. Dogs were placed among five different height categories with a $10,000 prize pool up for grabs. 

    While it's nearly impossible to choose which of these pups are "best"—they are all perfect—here's a look at who the judges felt performed at a higher level than their peers. 

    8-Inch 

    Winner: Kit Kat, Papillon, 5 Years Old

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    12-Inch

    Winner: Bliss, Poodle, 10 Years Old

    16-inch

    Winner: Swift, Shetland Sheepdog, 9 Years Old

    20-Inch

    Winner: Fargo, Border Collie, 8 Years Old

    24-Inch

    Winner: Cephus, Border Collie, 8 Years Old

    While the winners were indeed tremendous athletes, it'd be in poor taste not to highlight a few more good dogs who didn't finish on the podium.

    Even the dogs who weren't competing in Florida were still extremely good. 

    The competitors were tasked with weaving through an obstacle course featuring numerous jumps, elevated walks, weave poles, tire jumps, open tunnels, seesaw, A-frames and pause tables. 

    A prize of $1,500 was awarded to the winner in each group with an additional $500 given to the winner from the finals round. 

    Regardless of where they placed, all of these dogs deserve plenty of treats and pets at a minimum for sharing their skills with a national audience. 

    Related

      The Best (Realistic) Trade for Every Team

      These deals are trade machine approved 📲

      The Best (Realistic) Trade for Every Team
      Featured logo
      Featured

      The Best (Realistic) Trade for Every Team

      Greg Swartz
      via Bleacher Report

      Latest NFL Offseason Buzz 👂

      👀 Mahomes back early ❌ Ertz sitting out 🔥 Pats land Julio? 📲 See if we're buying or selling latest rumors

      Latest NFL Offseason Buzz 👂
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Latest NFL Offseason Buzz 👂

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report

      Chris Paul = Dirty Player? 🤔

      NBA Twitter had takes after Game 1. @AndrewDBailey looks at the old debate 📲

      Chris Paul = Dirty Player? 🤔
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Chris Paul = Dirty Player? 🤔

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report

      New MLB Power Rankings 📊

      There's a new No. 1 in our rankings. See where every team stands📲

      New MLB Power Rankings 📊
      Featured logo
      Featured

      New MLB Power Rankings 📊

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report