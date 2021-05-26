AKC Agility Premier Cup 2021 Results: Winner, Highlights and Reaction

AKC Agility Premier Cup 2021 Results: Winner, Highlights and ReactionMay 26, 2021
The brand new World Equestrian Center in Ocala, Florida opened its doors to more than 90 of the most athletic pups on the planet on Tuesday for the 2021 AKC Agility Premier Cup.
For two hours, broadcast live on ESPN, breeds of all shapes and sizes competed in various drills to determine the most agile dog in their class. Dogs were placed among five different height categories with a $10,000 prize pool up for grabs.
While it's nearly impossible to choose which of these pups are "best"—they are all perfect—here's a look at who the judges felt performed at a higher level than their peers.
8-Inch
Winner: Kit Kat, Papillon, 5 Years Old
12-Inch
Winner: Bliss, Poodle, 10 Years Old
16-inch
Winner: Swift, Shetland Sheepdog, 9 Years Old
20-Inch
Winner: Fargo, Border Collie, 8 Years Old
24-Inch
Winner: Cephus, Border Collie, 8 Years Old
While the winners were indeed tremendous athletes, it'd be in poor taste not to highlight a few more good dogs who didn't finish on the podium.
Even the dogs who weren't competing in Florida were still extremely good.
The competitors were tasked with weaving through an obstacle course featuring numerous jumps, elevated walks, weave poles, tire jumps, open tunnels, seesaw, A-frames and pause tables.
A prize of $1,500 was awarded to the winner in each group with an additional $500 given to the winner from the finals round.
Regardless of where they placed, all of these dogs deserve plenty of treats and pets at a minimum for sharing their skills with a national audience.
