Tiger Woods Offers Words of Encouragement to Bone Cancer Patient Luna Perrone

AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File

Golf superstar Tiger Woods recently offered some advice to 10-year-old cancer patient Luna Perrone, who posted about the interaction:

"I got to have a quick chat with Tiger Woods this weekend when I bumped into him at the soccer fields!" Perrone wrote on Instagram. "He told me to “stay strong” which has always been my goal! Stay strong physically and mentally and inspire others to do the same! No matter what you are going through YOU GOT THIS!!!"

Perrone has a rare form of bone cancer called Ewing’s Sarcoma, which was discovered after she injured her hip during a soccer game. The native of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, has been undergoing treatment for months and has gained recognition on social media thanks to her positive attitude.

She got her chance to meet Woods, who remains on crutches after suffering multiple leg injuries in a car crash in Southern California in February. He required a "long surgical procedure on his lower right leg and ankle" as a result of his injuries.

His latest update came in April when the 45-year-old posted a picture of himself in good spirits alongside his dog.