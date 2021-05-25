Joe Burrow Says Ja'Marr Chase Will Add 'Explosiveness' to Bengals Offense

AP Photo/Aaron Doster

Joe Burrow's still working his way back from a torn ACL, but he's already excited about Ja'Marr Chase bringing a new dynamic to the Cincinnati Bengals offense.

“He’s going to bring some explosiveness to our offense… You get the ball in his hands, and he’s a big, strong receiver. We have some great weapons at our disposal," Burrow told reporters Tuesday.

The Bengals selected Chase with the No. 5 overall pick in April's draft, reuniting the former LSU teammates.

Burrow and Chase were one of the most dynamic quarterback-receiver duos in college football history. Burrow rewrote the college passing record book in 2019, throwing for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns against six interceptions on his way to a Heisman Trophy, while Chase hauled in 84 passes for 1,780 yards and 20 scores on his way to a Biletnikoff Award.

Burrow offered praise of Chase behind the scenes during the predraft process.

"You could tell that he had a great fondness for Ja'Marr," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters. "He would be excited to play with him again if that's the direction we headed. But that's not really Joe's style to come up and say, 'We need to be taking this guy.' That didn't happen at all."



The Bengals have equipped Burrow with a strong core of receivers, with Chase joining Tyler Boyd and 2020 second-round pick Tee Higgins on the depth chart. While the offensive line remains a huge question mark and was arguably a more pressing need than receiver, Cincinnati's well on its way to building a playoff-caliber offense.