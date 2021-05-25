Aaron Rodgers Will 'Hopefully' Report to Packers amid Trade Rumors, Says Matt LaFleur

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur would like to see Aaron Rodgers report to the team at some point amid trade speculation involving the three-time NFL MVP.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, LaFleur said that Rodgers will "hopefully" show up as they "continue to try to work through" their ongoing issues.

On Monday, ESPN's Rob Demovsky reported that Rodgers didn't report to Lambeau Field for the start of organized team activities.

Demovsky did note that the entire offseason program leading up to training camp is voluntary, but the move did increase speculation about Rodgers' future with the organization.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported last month that Rodgers has told some members of the Packers that he no longer wants to play for the team.

Appearing on SportsCenter with Kenny Mayne, Rodgers opened up about why he's frustrated with the Packers.

“It’s just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go," Rodgers said, via Jeremy Layton of the New York Post. "It’s about character, it’s about culture, it’s about doing things the right way.”

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters after the first round of the draft they "are not gonna trade" their franchise quarterback.

Rodgers is under contract to Green Bay through the 2023 season. The 37-year-old has led the team to back-to-back NFC North titles and appearances in the NFC Championship Game.

He won his third career MVP award in 2020 after throwing for 4,299 yards and leading the league in passing touchdowns (48) and completion percentage (70.7).