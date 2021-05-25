15-Year-Old Olivia Moultrie Could Be Allowed to Sign NWSL Contract After Court Order

Craig Mitchelldyer/ISI Photos/Getty Images

U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut granted a temporary restraining order to 15-year-old soccer player Olivia Moultrie on Monday that will allow her to seek out contract offers from National Women's Soccer League teams while her anti-trust lawsuit against the NWSL works through the court system.

ESPN's Jeff Carlisle reported Immergut wrote in her ruling the NWSL has provided "no legitimate procompetitive justification" for keeping its age rule, which prevents players under 18 from signing with its teams:

"Plaintiff has shown that the 10 teams that make up the NWSL have agreed to impose the NWSL's age restriction which excludes female competitors from the only available professional soccer opportunity in the United States because they are under 18, regardless of talent, maturity, strength, and ability.

"Defendants have not presented any compelling procompetitive reasons to justify this anticompetitive policy, nor have they shown that eliminating the Age Rule will cause any nonspeculative injury to the NWSL. Defendants have offered no legitimate procompetitive justification for treating young women who want an opportunity to play professional soccer differently than young men."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.