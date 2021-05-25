Bengals' Joe Burrow Says His Knee Is at About 85% amid Injury Rehab

AP Photo/Al Drago

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said Tuesday his left knee is at about 85 percent as he recovers from the injury that ended his rookie season, per Tyler Dragon of the Enquirer.

Burrow suffered a torn ACL and MCL plus other structural issues Nov. 22 and had surgery Dec. 2, with an estimated recovery time of eight to nine months. The 24-year-old said Tuesday he hopes to be cleared after nine months, which would put him on track to play by Week 1.

Even if he isn't cleared by training camp, he said he could take part in practices.

"I should be full go in camp," Burrow said. "That's my goal. Maybe a little limited."

He was already on the field for organized team activities, which the team showed off on social media:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Burrow also didn't rule out playing in the preseason.

"I definitely want to play, I just don’t know if it’s the best thing for my knee," he told reporters. "Hopefully I can get a couple series in there to shake the rust off, we’ll see."

The 2020 No. 1 overall pick showed a lot of promise during his first season, totaling 2,688 passing yards with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions in 10 games. He also rushed for 142 yards and three touchdowns on 37 carries.

With a receiving corps that now includes Burrow's former LSU teammate and No. 5 pick Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, the Bengals should field an exciting passing attack.