X

    Report: James Borrego's Hornets Contract Option to Be Picked Up for 2021-22 Season

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVMay 25, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    AP Photo/Nick Wass

    The Charlotte Hornets are reportedly picking up the team option on head coach James Borrego's contract for the 2021-22 season.

    Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Tuesday that Borrego will return for a fourth season. The Hornets are 95-124 in Borrego's three seasons at the helm, including a 33-39 mark in 2020-21.

    Charlotte spent most of the season battling for a playoff spot but scuffled down the stretch amid injuries to Gordon Hayward and LaMelo Ball. The team lost its last five games of the regular season and was blown out by the Indiana Pacers during the play-in tournament.

    “The way we played this season turned a lot of heads around the league and made a lot of people want to come here,” Hayward told reporters at year-end media availability. “We move the ball and get up and down the court. ... So hopefully guys will want to jump on that train.”

    A longtime assistant under Gregg Popovich in San Antonio, Borrego joined the Hornets in 2018 after the team fired Steve Clifford. He posted his best record in 2018-19 (39-43), but the team has not been able to reach the .500 mark.

    The Hornets seemingly trust Borrego to continue his strong work in developing Ball, who looks like a budding superstar.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    However, it's notable that there appears to be no contract extension in the works. Hornets management clearly feels they want to build on a promising 2020-21 and contend for a playoff spot next season. If Borrego isn't able to get them over the hump, the overwhelming odds are they will install a new coach next offseason.

    Related

      Get ready for the 2021 NBA Draft from a Charlotte Hornets perspective

      Get ready for the 2021 NBA Draft from a Charlotte Hornets perspective
      Charlotte Hornets logo
      Charlotte Hornets

      Get ready for the 2021 NBA Draft from a Charlotte Hornets perspective

      At The Hive
      via At The Hive

      Hornets Pick Up 21-22 Option On James Borrego

      Hornets Pick Up 21-22 Option On James Borrego
      Charlotte Hornets logo
      Charlotte Hornets

      Hornets Pick Up 21-22 Option On James Borrego

      Realgm
      via Realgm

      Report: CHA Picking Up Borrego Option

      Hornets plan to pick up James Borrego's option for 2021-2022 season (Shams)

      Report: CHA Picking Up Borrego Option
      Charlotte Hornets logo
      Charlotte Hornets

      Report: CHA Picking Up Borrego Option

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Chris Paul = Dirty Player? 🤔

      NBA Twitter had takes after Game 1. @AndrewDBailey looks at the old debate 📲

      Chris Paul = Dirty Player? 🤔
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Chris Paul = Dirty Player? 🤔

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report