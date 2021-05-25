X

    Sean McDermott 'Concerned' Bills Might Not Hit Possible NFL Vaccination Threshold

    Adam WellsMay 25, 2021

    According to head coach Sean McDermott, the Buffalo Bills might not reach the rumored vaccine threshold to have COVID-19 protocols relaxed. 

    McDermott told reporters on Tuesday he's "concerned" the Bills won't reach the 85 percent COVID-19 vaccine threshold reportedly being considered by the NFL. Peter King of NBC Sports reported on Monday the league is considering relaxing protocols for teams that have 85 percent of their players vaccinated.  

           

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

