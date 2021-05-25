Sean McDermott 'Concerned' Bills Might Not Hit Possible NFL Vaccination Threshold

AP Photo/John Munson

According to head coach Sean McDermott, the Buffalo Bills might not reach the rumored vaccine threshold to have COVID-19 protocols relaxed.

McDermott told reporters on Tuesday he's "concerned" the Bills won't reach the 85 percent COVID-19 vaccine threshold reportedly being considered by the NFL. Peter King of NBC Sports reported on Monday the league is considering relaxing protocols for teams that have 85 percent of their players vaccinated.

