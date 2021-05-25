Aaron Rodgers Odds: Broncos, Raiders Still Favored For Packers QB amid Trade Rumors

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos are the oddsmakers' clear favorite to land Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers if he's traded before the start of the 2021 NFL season.

DraftKings Sportsbook provided updated betting lines Tuesday for Rodgers' future, with a return to the Packers still listed as the most likely outcome, followed by a trade to the Broncos or Las Vegas Raiders:

