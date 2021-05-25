ACC Baseball Tournament 2021: Tuesday Scores, Updated Bracket and Schedule

ACC Baseball Tournament 2021: Tuesday Scores, Updated Bracket and ScheduleMay 25, 2021
Tuesday marks the start of the 2021 ACC baseball tournament, with three games taking place at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Rather than a traditional single- and double-elimination format, the 12 teams in the ACC tournament are divided into four pools. Pool play consists of a round-robin format, with the winner of each pool advancing to the semifinals on Saturday.
In the event of a tie in the standings at the end of pool play, the highest-seeded team will advance.
ACC Baseball Tournament Bracket
Pool A
No. 1 Notre Dame
No. 8 Virginia
No. 12 Virginia Tech
Pool B
No. 2 Georgia Tech
No. 7 Louisville (1-0)
No. 11 Clemson (0-1)
Pool C
No. 3 North Carolina State
No. 6 North Carolina
No. 10 Pittsburgh
Pool D
No. 4 Miami
No. 5 Florida State
No. 9 Duke
ACC Tournament Results/Schedule - Tuesday
No. 7 Louisville def. No. 11 Clemson, 15-10
No. 12 Virginia Tech vs. No. 8 Virginia (3 p.m. ET)
No. 10 Pittsburgh vs. No. 6 North Carolina (7 p.m. ET)
No. 7 Louisville 15, No. 11 Clemson 10
In one of the most impressive offensive displays in college baseball this season, the Louisville Cardinals outlasted the Clemson Tigers 15-10 in a game that featured 11 combined homers.
Both teams scored at least one run in each of the first four innings. Louisville scored in seven of eight innings, with multiple runs in five of those frames.
Cardinals catcher Henry Davis, a potential top-five pick in the 2021 Major League Baseball draft, had a huge game with two solo homers.
Louisville's seven homers in the game came from just three players. Alex Binelas led the way with three home runs and six RBI. Ben Metzinger also had a pair of dingers.
Clemson's Caden Grice also got in on the homer parade with two of his own. Brice Teodosio and Adam Hackenberg each had one in the loss.
Starting pitchers Keyshawn Askew (Clemson) and Kaleb Corbett (Louisville) both lasted just two innings. They combined to allow 10 runs (nine earned), seven hits and two walks.
The Tigers were ahead three different times, but in the bottom half of the inning every time they took the lead, Louisville responded to either tie the score or take the lead.
The final lead change came in the bottom of the fourth when Davis' solo homer put the Cardinals up 9-8 two batters after Metzinger's three-run shot tied the score.
Louisville closer Michael Kirian was the only pitcher in the game for either side who didn't give up a run. He tossed a scoreless ninth to secure the win.
Clemson will have to win out, starting on Wednesday night against No. 2 Georgia Tech, if it wants a chance to advance. Louisville will be off tomorrow before a showdown with the Yellow Jackets that will determine the winner of Pool B.
5/25 NCAA Tournament Field of 64 Projection