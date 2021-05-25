SEC Baseball Tournament 2021: Tuesday Scores, Updated Bracket and Schedule

AP Photo/Butch Dill

The 2021 SEC baseball tournament begins on Tuesday with four single-elimination games at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama.

While the rest of the tournament is a double-elimination format, the eight teams competing in the first round only have one chance to advance.

Several of the lower-seeded teams are also looking to make a statement for the NCAA selection committee.

Teddy Cahill of Baseball America projected nine SEC clubs to make the field of 64 in his most recent update. The only teams in the SEC tournament not currently in that group are Kentucky, Auburn, Alabama and Georgia.

SEC Tournament Results/Schedule - First Round

No. 6 Florida def. No. 11 Kentucky, 4-1

No. 10 Alabama vs. No. 7 South Carolina (2:25 p.m. ET)

No. 9 LSU vs. No. 8 Georgia (5:30 p.m. ET)

Video Play Button Videos you might like

No. 12 Auburn vs. No. 5 Mississippi (9 p.m. ET)

No. 6 Florida 4, No. 11 Kentucky 1

The Florida Gators rode a strong start from Tommy Mace, timely hitting from the bottom of their lineup and some sloppy defense by the Kentucky Wildcats to a 4-1 win in the first game of the SEC tournament.

Mace, who threw 104 pitches in his last start four days ago, allowed one run and scattered seven hits with eight strikeouts in five innings of work.

With things taken care of on the mound, the Gators wasted no time getting to Kentucky starter Sean Harney. Jacob Young led off the bottom of the first with a solo home run.

Florida added a second run in the first on Sterlin Thompson's RBI single.

Both teams would swap zeroes for the next three innings before things got interesting in the fifth. Kentucky got on the board thanks to John Rhodes' RBI double off Mace.

The Gators opened things up in the bottom half of the fifth with two unearned runs after Zeke Lewis' throwing error put two runners on with one out.

Cory Acton singled in one run and Mac Guscette's fielder's choice made it 4-1 in favor of Florida. Relievers Trey Van Der Weide and Jack Leftwich closed out the game with four combined scoreless innings of work.

Kentucky was unable to take advantage of several opportunities throughout the game. It outhit Florida 11-5 in the game and had at least two baserunners in six of nine innings, including runners on second and third with two outs in the top of the ninth.

The loss drops the Wildcats' season record to 29-23. They will likely be on the outside looking in when the NCAA tournament field is announced on Monday.

Florida ended a four-game losing streak and will have an opportunity to strengthen its resume on Wednesday against Mississippi State. These two teams did not meet during the regular season.