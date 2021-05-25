Dak Prescott Thanks Adversity 'for the Opportunity' After Return to Cowboys Practice

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott posted an Instagram message Monday night after he returned to the practice field for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in October that prematurely ended his 2020 season.

"Dear Adversity, Thank you for the Opportunity!" Prescott wrote.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection completed 68 percent of his passes for 1,856 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions across five games before the injury last year. He also ran for three scores.

Although there's still over three months before the Cowboys kick off the 2021 campaign Sept. 9 at the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Prescott said Sunday he's confident he could handle a normal workload right now, if needed.

"I could go out there and be very successful—start the game, finish the game and not even worry about the leg," Prescott told ESPN's Sage Steele.

That's music to the ears of the Dallas front office, which signed the 27-year-old Mississippi State product to a four-year, $160 million contract extension in March on the hope he'll return to peak form after the serious injury.

The Cowboys have one of the NFL's most talented offenses on paper with Prescott surrounded by running back Ezekiel Elliott, wide receivers Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup, and tight end Dalton Schultz.

Beyond Prescott's health, their biggest questions are on the defensive side after the team ranked 28th in points allowed per game (29.6) last season. They signed cornerback Jourdan Lewis and safety Keanu Neal in free agency and used eight of their 11 draft picks, including their first six, on that side of the ball.

Put it all together and the Cowboys definitely have some sleeper potential heading into 2021, especially since the NFC East was won by the Washington Football Team with a mere 7-9 record last season. Dallas finished 6-10.

In the short term, Dallas will likely play it safe with Prescott throughout the remainder of OTAs and minicamp before slowly ramping up his workload throughout training camp and the preseason.

All signs point toward him being ready to face the Bucs in Week 1.