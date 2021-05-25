X

    Matthew Stafford Says 'It’s Been Fun' Working with Sean McVay on Rams Offense

    Adam WellsMay 25, 2021

    AP Photo/Al Goldis

    Matthew Stafford's first offseason working with Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay seems to be going well. 

    Speaking to reporters after the start of team drills Monday, Stafford said "it's been fun" working alongside McVay to develop the offense. 

    "We’ve been able to kind of bounce ideas back and forth off of each other, and we’ll figure out what this thing looks like come August, September," he added. 

    Stafford was traded to the Rams in March after spending the past 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions. 

    Los Angeles has high expectations for Stafford after sending Jared Goff and three draft picks, including first-rounders in 2022 and 2023, in order to acquire the 33-year-old. 

    Despite McVay's reputation as an offensive head coach, the Rams were successful last season thanks in large part to a defense that allowed the fewest points in the NFL. 

    Goff struggled with consistency in 2020, throwing for 3,952 yards with 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 15 starts. The Rams scored 372 points, their fewest in McVay's four seasons as head coach. 

    Stafford will be stepping into arguably the best offensive infrastructure he's had as an NFL player. The Rams boast Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods at wide receiver, Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson at running back and Tyler Higbee at tight end. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    In his final season with the Lions, Stafford threw for 4,084 yards and 26 touchdowns with 10 interceptions on 528 attempts. 

    Related

      WFT Is 1 QB Away from Dangerous

      @Gagnon wants Washington to make a splashy move on the QB market before their championship window closes📲

      WFT Is 1 QB Away from Dangerous
      NFL logo
      NFL

      WFT Is 1 QB Away from Dangerous

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report

      Latest NFL Offseason Buzz 👂

      👀 Mahomes back early ❌ Ertz sitting out 🔥 Pats land Julio? 📲 See if we're buying or selling latest rumors

      Latest NFL Offseason Buzz 👂
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Latest NFL Offseason Buzz 👂

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report

      AB Officially Back with Bucs

      AB Officially Back with Bucs
      NFL logo
      NFL

      AB Officially Back with Bucs

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Dak Posts Pic from Practice

      ‘Dear Adversity, Thank you for the Opportunity!’: No. 4 is back for the Cowboys 🙌

      Dak Posts Pic from Practice
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Dak Posts Pic from Practice

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report