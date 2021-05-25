Matthew Stafford Says 'It’s Been Fun' Working with Sean McVay on Rams Offense

AP Photo/Al Goldis

Matthew Stafford's first offseason working with Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay seems to be going well.

Speaking to reporters after the start of team drills Monday, Stafford said "it's been fun" working alongside McVay to develop the offense.

"We’ve been able to kind of bounce ideas back and forth off of each other, and we’ll figure out what this thing looks like come August, September," he added.

Stafford was traded to the Rams in March after spending the past 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions.

Los Angeles has high expectations for Stafford after sending Jared Goff and three draft picks, including first-rounders in 2022 and 2023, in order to acquire the 33-year-old.

Despite McVay's reputation as an offensive head coach, the Rams were successful last season thanks in large part to a defense that allowed the fewest points in the NFL.

Goff struggled with consistency in 2020, throwing for 3,952 yards with 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 15 starts. The Rams scored 372 points, their fewest in McVay's four seasons as head coach.

Stafford will be stepping into arguably the best offensive infrastructure he's had as an NFL player. The Rams boast Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods at wide receiver, Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson at running back and Tyler Higbee at tight end.

In his final season with the Lions, Stafford threw for 4,084 yards and 26 touchdowns with 10 interceptions on 528 attempts.