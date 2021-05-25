X

    Broncos' Fangio: 'No Doubt' Von Miller Can Return from Injury to Play at High Level

    Adam WellsMay 25, 2021

    AP Photo/David Zalubowski

    Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is expecting big things from Von Miller this season. 

    Fangio told reporters on Monday that he has "no doubt" the eight-time Pro Bowler can still play at a high level after missing all of 2020 with a dislocated peroneal tendon. 

    Miller suffered the injury during practice on Sept. 8, six days before Denver's season-opener against the Tennessee Titans. He underwent ankle surgery on Sept. 11 and was given a four-to-six month recovery timetable. 

    There was speculation about Miller's future with the Broncos during the offseason, but general manager George Paton told reporters in March they wanted to bring him back. 

    Denver ultimately exercised the 2021 option on Miller's contract. The 32-year-old will earn a $17.5 million base salary this season. 

    "I have totally bought into being a Coloradoan for life, let alone a Denver Bronco," Miller wrote on Instagram when the team picked up his option. "I want to be here forever through the thick, the thin, the Super Bowl seasons, the losing seasons. I want to be here forever."

    A 10-year veteran, Miller has spent his entire career with the Broncos. He is the franchise's all-time leader with 106 career sacks and 26 forced fumbles. 

    Miller recorded 46 combined tackles, 20 quarterback hits and eight sacks in 15 games during the 2019 season. 

