Aaron Gordon Said 'I Got' Damian Lillard; Dame Says 'I'm Never Going Against 1 Guy'

AP Photo/Joe Mahoney

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon made a simple statement to the team's coaching staff at halftime Monday night after Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard scored 32 first-half points—"I got him."

Gordon and the Nuggets were able to hold Lillard to 10 points after the break as they cruised to a 128-109 victory to level the teams' first-round playoff series at one game apiece.

"I think they just gave me more attention, more so than it was just one guy," Lillard told reporters. "I'm never going against one guy."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.