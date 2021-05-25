X

    Simone Biles Tweets She 'Can't Believe' She Landed Historic Yurchenko Double Pike

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 25, 2021

    Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

    If you remain stunned by what Simone Biles can pull off, you're not alone. Biles herself remains at a loss.

    Competing in the GK U.S. Classic, the four-time Olympic gold medalist became the first woman to successfully land the Yurchenko double pike in competition on the vault.

    Days later, the feeling of achievement remained fresh:

    The New York Times' Juliet Macur wrote how Biles' Yurchenko double pike put her in a class of her own to such an extent that some around the sport worry "she might run away with any competition she enters simply by doing a handful of moves that her rivals cannot, or dare not, attempt."

    Macur also explained that the double pike wasn't valued commensurately with its difficulty and rarity in part to counteract Biles' dominance.

    When you're so good that officials subtly work to curb your supremacy, you're allowed to take a moment to be impressed with yourself.

