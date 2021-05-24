Elvis Lebron Attacks Umpire with Bat on Video During Game in Dominican Republic

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

A baseball player in the Dominican Republic was arrested after attacking the umpire with his bat, according to TMZ Sports.

Dominican reporter Hector Gomez shared a video of the incident.

In the video, a player identified as Elvis Lebron is shown arguing with the umpire. The umpire ejects Lebron, who takes a swing while holding the bat in his right hand. He also throws his helmet at the umpire.

The game was brought to a halt and Lebron was escorted off the field.

While Gomez indicated Lebron was once affiliated with the Chicago Cubs, TMZ Sports was unable to confirm whether he's currently connected to any organization in MLB.