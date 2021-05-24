Trey Burton on Tim Tebow's Jaguars Contract: 'I Don't Understand the Outrage'

AP Foto/Michael Pérez, archivo

Trey Burton doesn't see a problem with Tim Tebow getting an opportunity with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"I don't understand the outrage," the free-agent tight end said, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. "There are 90 [roster] spots. If they want to bring someone in, why not? A lot of teams take fliers on guys from various backgrounds every year."

Burton was teammates with Tebow on the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2015 preseason, although the latter did not make the roster for the regular season.

That 2015 preseason was the last time Tebow, who will be 34 years old during the 2021 season, was in the NFL.

He played baseball in the New York Mets' farm system since, but he is back in the NFL now that Jacksonville signed him. The move reunited Tebow with head coach Urban Meyer, who led the Florida Gators during the quarterback-turned-tight end's collegiate career.

Tebow appeared in 35 total games for the Denver Broncos and New York Jets from 2010-12 and completed just 47.9 percent of his passes. He struggled with his accuracy downfield and ultimately failed to make the Eagles and New England Patriots after preseason stints with both.

He will now switch to tight end, and Fowler explained Burton is quite familiar with position switches on a Meyer-coached football team.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Burton joined the Gators as a quarterback but eventually switched positions to tight end. He went undrafted but found his footing at the NFL level as someone who won a Super Bowl with the Eagles and has 159 catches for 1,532 yards and 15 touchdowns in his career for the Eagles, Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts.

"From an athletic and mental standpoint, there's no doubt he'll do a great job," Burton said of Tebow. "It's the day-to-day physical part, the technique that's the toughest thing.

"As a quarterback, you're in the pocket looking into coverage. At tight end, you know the coverages but you have to go full speed in a three-point stance and diagnose. You see the linebacker, the defensive end and the safety on your side of the field. ... There's a lot more to it than whether he can do it or not. It's deeper than that."

While Jacksonville's addition of Tebow generated plenty of headlines, he still may not even make the team much like his time in New England and Philadelphia.

For now, Burton doesn't see an issue with the Jaguars taking a chance on him.