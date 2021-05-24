X

    Jeremy Lin to Continue Playing Despite Cryptic Post Hinting at Possible Retirement

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMay 25, 2021
    AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying

    Jeremy Lin isn't done playing professional basketball just yet.

    Lin told Marc Stein of the New York Times he plans on playing during the 2021-22 campaign and is exploring his options. He played in the NBA G League this past season, and Stein noted he "was the only player among its top 11 scorers not to get an NBA look."

    That Lin plans on coming back is notable since he seemed to hint at retirement in a cryptic post on Tuesday:

    "I didn't get it all done, but I have no regrets," Lin wrote. "I gave my ALL and hold my head high. As for what's next, I trust what God has in store for me … Thanks to everyone whose rolled with me on this journey. I love you all."

    Lin also said he was unsure why he wasn't offered an NBA contract.

    "For reasons I'll never fully know, that chance never materialized," he wrote. "But I proved I'm better than ever and an NBA player. And like I said before … dream big dreams, risk heartache. I'm blessed. I've had an NBA career beyond my wildest dreams. I had the luxury of taking a year to chase a dream without worrying about paying bills."

    Lin appeared in nine games for the Santa Cruz Warriors this season after giving up an opportunity to continue starring in the Chinese Basketball Association.

    Even at 32 years old and more than a season removed from his last significant NBA experience, he averaged 19.8 points, 6.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game while shooting 50.5 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from three-point range.

    He looked like someone worthy of an NBA opportunity, especially given his status as a veteran with experience in the league.

    Lin has played for the Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors. He last appeared in a game for the 2018-19 Raptors that won the NBA title.

    He is best known for his brief time on the Knicks in 2011-12 when "Linsanity" swept over Madison Square Garden during a season he averaged 14.6 points, 6.2 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals a night.

    While he may never reach that level again in the NBA, he apparently isn't yet ready to retire.

