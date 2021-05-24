X

    Celtics' Tristan Thompson on Nets' Swagger: 'We Don't Give a S--t About That'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 24, 2021

    Steven Ryan/Getty Images

    The Brooklyn Nets carry a lot of cachet given their superstar trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving. They've earned their swagger. 

    But Tristan Thompson told reporters on Monday the Boston Celtics, currently trailing the Nets 1-0 in their Eastern Conference first round series, aren't going to be intimidated (warning: contains profanity):

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Robert Williams injury update: Celtics’ center expected to play Game 2 vs. Brooklyn Nets despite turf toe

      Robert Williams injury update: Celtics’ center expected to play Game 2 vs. Brooklyn Nets despite turf toe
      Boston Celtics logo
      Boston Celtics

      Robert Williams injury update: Celtics’ center expected to play Game 2 vs. Brooklyn Nets despite turf toe

      masslive
      via masslive

      Celtics’ Tristan Thompson on fans being back in stands for NBA Playoffs: ‘It finally feels like a basketball game’

      Celtics’ Tristan Thompson on fans being back in stands for NBA Playoffs: ‘It finally feels like a basketball game’
      Boston Celtics logo
      Boston Celtics

      Celtics’ Tristan Thompson on fans being back in stands for NBA Playoffs: ‘It finally feels like a basketball game’

      masslive
      via masslive

      Steph Had Hairline Fracture

      Bob Myers confirms Warriors star had a 'small hairline' fracture in his tailbone

      Steph Had Hairline Fracture
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Steph Had Hairline Fracture

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Jayson Tatum’s All-NBA case is plain to see

      Jayson Tatum’s All-NBA case is plain to see
      Boston Celtics logo
      Boston Celtics

      Jayson Tatum’s All-NBA case is plain to see

      Will Bjarnar
      via CelticsBlog