Celtics' Tristan Thompson on Nets' Swagger: 'We Don't Give a S--t About That'

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets carry a lot of cachet given their superstar trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving. They've earned their swagger.

But Tristan Thompson told reporters on Monday the Boston Celtics, currently trailing the Nets 1-0 in their Eastern Conference first round series, aren't going to be intimidated (warning: contains profanity):

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.