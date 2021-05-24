NBA's Malik Beasley Apologizes to Wife Montana Yao, Son After Larsa Pippen Incident

Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley apologized to his estranged wife, Montana Yao, and two-year-old son in an Instagram post on Sunday.

He wrote:

"I wanna say sorry for putting you in the situation you were put in the last few months.. my head wasn’t were it was supposed to be.. I was looking for more when it was right here that whole time.. I’m telling the world and you that there’s no body like you for me.. for the record I was the one who ended my last relationship off the fact that there is no one like you .. also for the record i wanted to do my own ish cuz I just left u guys and I def ain’t the type to set up pictures at the mall n ish .. as that’s some childish ish and I’m trying to grow individually and grow a family .. a real family .. I ain’t looking to be judged I’m looking for forgiveness.. To forgive me for hurting my family the way I did. At the end of the day I’m a lover boy and I miss holding y’all and loving y’all.. I love you mu shi .. I love you kai Kai ❤️ my family over thing..."

Beasley was seen publicly holding hands with Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, in November. Two weeks later, Yao filed for divorce.

According to TMZ Sports, Yao posted on social media at the time that she was "told to leave our family home 10 days ago and just like you all I'm pretty confused."

"There have been no public or private addressing of the situation nor any type of apology," she added at the time.

Beasley and Yao had been married for nine months when she filed for divorce in December. They have a two-year-old son together.