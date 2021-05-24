X

    More Than 20 Runners Die During Ultramarathon in China Due to Extreme Weather

    At least 21 athletes died while competing in an ultramarathon in China Saturday, according to John Bacon of USA Today.

    The Huanghe Shilin Mountain Marathon is a 62-mile race in Baiyin City, Gansu Province, but this year's version saw a dramatic shift in weather in the mountains. There was reportedly hail, freezing rain and gales that unexpectedly hit the runners, who were wearing shorts and T-shirts at the time.

    "Participants suffered from physical discomfort and loss of temperature due to the sudden drop in air temperature," Chinese state media reported.

