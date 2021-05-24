X

    Mavs' Maxi Kleber: Clippers' Stare-Down After Kawhi's Dunk Should Be Technical Foul

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 24, 2021

    AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

    Kawhi Leonard put Maxi Kleber on a poster in Game 1's 113-103 win for the Dallas Mavericks with a huge dunk in transition. 

    And while Kleber could live with being on the receiving end of the highlight-reel moment, he wasn't thrilled with the Los Angeles Clippers' reaction. 

    "I think the stare-down should've been a technical foul, in my opinion, but that's not my decision," he told reporters Sunday. "I didn't really care. I get up and try to keep playing, and we kept playing. Stuff like that happens. Obviously, it was an amazing dunk."

    Kleber will look to avoid getting dunked on—and earn his team a win—when the teams meet in Game 2 on Tuesday night at 10:30 p.m. ET (NBATV). 

    Related

      Kawhi Leonard Expected To Defend Luka Doncic More Frequently In Game 2

      Kawhi Leonard Expected To Defend Luka Doncic More Frequently In Game 2
      Dallas Mavericks logo
      Dallas Mavericks

      Kawhi Leonard Expected To Defend Luka Doncic More Frequently In Game 2

      Realgm
      via Realgm

      Sources: G League Finalizing New In-Season Tourney

      G League officials looking to debut a re-vamped tournament for their 2021-22 season.

      Insiders tell @jakelfischer an NBA version could be coming sooner than you'd think 📲

      Sources: G League Finalizing New In-Season Tourney
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Sources: G League Finalizing New In-Season Tourney

      Jake Fischer
      via Bleacher Report

      The X-Factor for Every Playoff Team 🔑

      Breaking down the key to every playoff squad's title run ➡️

      The X-Factor for Every Playoff Team 🔑
      NBA logo
      NBA

      The X-Factor for Every Playoff Team 🔑

      Mandela Namaste
      via Bleacher Report

      How the Mavericks, Clippers handle double teams could decide the series

      How the Mavericks, Clippers handle double teams could decide the series
      Dallas Mavericks logo
      Dallas Mavericks

      How the Mavericks, Clippers handle double teams could decide the series

      DatDude_X
      via Mavs Moneyball