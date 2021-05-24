Mavs' Maxi Kleber: Clippers' Stare-Down After Kawhi's Dunk Should Be Technical Foul

Mavs' Maxi Kleber: Clippers' Stare-Down After Kawhi's Dunk Should Be Technical FoulMay 24, 2021
Kawhi Leonard put Maxi Kleber on a poster in Game 1's 113-103 win for the Dallas Mavericks with a huge dunk in transition.
And while Kleber could live with being on the receiving end of the highlight-reel moment, he wasn't thrilled with the Los Angeles Clippers' reaction.
"I think the stare-down should've been a technical foul, in my opinion, but that's not my decision," he told reporters Sunday. "I didn't really care. I get up and try to keep playing, and we kept playing. Stuff like that happens. Obviously, it was an amazing dunk."
Kleber will look to avoid getting dunked on—and earn his team a win—when the teams meet in Game 2 on Tuesday night at 10:30 p.m. ET (NBATV).
