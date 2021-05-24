Cincinnati Soccer Player Ally Sidloski Dies at Age 21 After Drowning in Lake

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Cincinnati women's soccer player Ally Sidloski died Saturday after her body was found at East Fork State Park in Clermont County, Ohio, in an apparent drowning.

She was 21.

"I am absolutely crushed for the Sidloski Family, our soccer team and the University," head coach Neil Stafford said in a statement. "There's no words for dealing with a tragedy on this scale. Ally was such a pillar of everything that's right about our program. A great student, gritty and resilient player and a phenomenal human being—this is an immeasurable and unspeakable loss. Our hearts go out to her family and friends, and we will lift them up with our fond memories of Ally."

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said Sidloski fell into the lake after hanging off a swim platform attached to a boat. Her body was found around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

Sidloski sat out the 2020 season because of injury but was an Academic All-AAC honoree in 2019.

In high school, she starred at Strongsville and was a three-time All-Greater Cleveland Conference selection.