NFL Insider on Tim Tebow, Jaguars: 'I Can’t Find Anyone Who Thinks It’ll Work'

There is plenty of skepticism surrounding the Jacksonville Jaguars signing Tim Tebow to a one-year deal at tight end last week.

"I can’t find anyone who thinks it’ll work," Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated wrote after speaking to several of Tebow's former coaches.

Not only is Tebow six years removed from even practicing football, Breer noted the former quarterback is undersized for the position at 6'2", while his speed, based on what he timed at 10 years ago, is only middling for current tight ends.

As argued, the situation could hurt the credibility of Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer if Tebow doesn't play well.

Meyer coached Tebow for four seasons at the University of Florida, winning two national championships together before the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner was selected by the Denver Broncos in the first round of the 2010 draft.

Things weren't quite as smooth in the NFL for the lefty passer, who got only 14 regular-season starts at quarterback before a trade to the New York Jets in 2012. That was when he last appeared in an NFL game before getting chances in the preseason with the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles without making a roster.

The 33-year-old spent the past several years playing minor league baseball while also beginning a television career.

While in some ways there is little risk in seeing if a talented athlete can help the team, it has already created some question marks in the locker room.

"Not everybody in the Jaguars building is thrilled with this," ESPN's Jeff Darlington previously reported.

If Tebow gets any sort of special treatment from his former coach, it could create a divide in the locker room before Meyer even sees his first NFL game.