Mickelson Tells Brady They Have 'Unfinished Business' After Loss to Tiger, Manning

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match

One year to the day, Phil Mickelson still hasn't forgotten losing Capital One's "The Match: Champions for Charity" to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning.

Following his triumph in the PGA Championship on Sunday, Mickelson responded to a tweet from The Match playing partner Tom Brady and teased another encounter down the road.

Mickelson and Brady mounted a comeback bid, cutting a 3-up lead for Woods and Manning to 1-up with four holes remaining. Unfortunately, they were unable to level the score and force a playoff.

Mickelson did come out victorious alongside Charles Barkley against Peyton Manning and Stephen Curry in Capital One's "The Match: Champions for Change."

Nonetheless, the 50-year-old clearly carries a bit of a chip on his shoulder from last May.