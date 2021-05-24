X

    Mickelson Tells Brady They Have 'Unfinished Business' After Loss to Tiger, Manning

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 24, 2021

    Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match

    One year to the day, Phil Mickelson still hasn't forgotten losing Capital One's "The Match: Champions for Charity" to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning.

    Following his triumph in the PGA Championship on Sunday, Mickelson responded to a tweet from The Match playing partner Tom Brady and teased another encounter down the road.

    Mickelson and Brady mounted a comeback bid, cutting a 3-up lead for Woods and Manning to 1-up with four holes remaining. Unfortunately, they were unable to level the score and force a playoff.

    Mickelson did come out victorious alongside Charles Barkley against Peyton Manning and Stephen Curry in Capital One's "The Match: Champions for Change."

    Nonetheless, the 50-year-old clearly carries a bit of a chip on his shoulder from last May.

