Phil Mickelson's Sister Tina Shares 'Nervous' Text from Mom During PGA Championship

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Phil Mickelson's family apparently watches him with the same mindset as every single golf fan.

Tina Mickelson, Phil's sister, shared a message from their mother Mary midway through the PGA Championship advising him "just to par in" and not "hit bombs or activate calves."

Mickelson has been undone by his own aggression in the past, most famously during the 2006 U.S. Open at Winged Foot.

The 50-year-old avoided a similar meltdown Sunday at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in South Carolina. He held off Louis Oosthuizen and Brooks Koepka to become the oldest man to win a major championship.

It's unclear whether Mary Mickelson's guidance filtered its way down to Phil. Considering he drilled a 366-yard drive down the 16th fairway, he may not have gotten the memo.