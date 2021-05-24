X

    Tiger Woods: Phil Mickelson's Historic PGA Championship Win Is 'Truly Inspirational'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 24, 2021
    John McCoy/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

    Tiger Woods called Phil Mickelson's PGA Championship victory "truly inspirational" following the conclusion of the tournament Sunday.

    At 50, Mickelson became the oldest golfer to win a men's major championship. He held off Louis Oosthuizen and Brooks Koepka, who finished two shots behind the leader.

    To some extent, Woods will know how Mickelson is feeling right now.

    Because of repeated back trouble, Woods went on a long drought after winning the 2008 U.S. Open, and fans probably gave up hope of him getting title No. 15. Then he defied the odds at the 2019 Masters.

    Mickelson had merely fallen victim to Father Time, making his PGA Tour Champions debut in 2020. But he provided at least one more magical run before his days as a tour regular are finished.

    Woods' usage of the word "inspirational" may have been intentional given the questions about his golf career in the wake of his February car crash that left him with significant leg injuries.

    Mickelson didn't have to overcome that kind of hardship, but Tiger is likely to use Sunday's result to help fuel his quest for major No. 16.

