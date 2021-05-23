X

    Phil Mickelson's 2021 PGA Championship Win Earns Bettor $301k After $1K Wager

    Scott Polacek May 24, 2021
    AP Photo/David J. Phillip

    Phil Mickelson isn't the only one who is thrilled with his victory at the 2021 PGA Championship.

    One bettor took home $301,000 with a $1,000 gamble on Lefty to win the major:

    That bettor was surely sweating when Mickelson bogeyed Nos. 13 and 14 to fall to plus-one for the final round, but he responded with a birdie on No. 16 to create enough separation to survive another bogey on No. 17.

    He finished Sunday's round with a one-over 73, but he was minus-six for the tournament and two shots clear of Louis Oosthuizen and Brooks Koepka.

    Mickelson became the oldest major winner in golf history at 50 years, 11 months old.

    Anyone willing to bet $1,000 on a long shot at history coming through like that deserves the massive payday.

