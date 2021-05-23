76ers' Joel Embiid on Tobias Harris' 28-Point Half vs. Wizards: 'That Was Huge'

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

With Joel Embiid in a precarious position regarding his personal fouls in the first half of Sunday's game against the Washington Wizards, the Philadelphia 76ers had to look elsewhere for scoring.

Tobias Harris delivered, dropping 28 points in the first half.

"Man, it was huge," Embiid said of his teammate's performance. "We needed a scorer. Him keeping us in the game while I was on the bench, that was huge."

The 76ers ended up coming away with the win 125-118.

Harris ended the afternoon with 37 points, a postseason career high (surpassing his 29 points in an April 2019 victory over the Brooklyn Nets).

He also had six rebounds, two assists and a pair of steals.

“You have nights like this and you get in those types of rhythms with the work that’s put in,” he told reporters postgame. “I would say like the past two, three months, I’ve been preparing for this time of moment, preparing myself.

Embiid was tagged with his third personal foul five minutes into the third quarter. The star had nine points in 10 minutes of play in the first half, but he managed to recover and finished the day with 30, marking the first time the team had a pair of 30-point scorers in a playoff game since 1990 (h/t Michael Kaskey-Blomain of CBS Sports).

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Seth Curry also helped out offensively for Philadelphia, with 15 points. George Hill and Danny Green each dropped 11.

The 76ers are back in action against Washington on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.