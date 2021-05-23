Report: Patriots' Cam Newton Working with Throwing Coach to 'Rebuild' Fundamentals

AP Photo/Stew Milne

Cam Newton struggled throwing the football last season, finishing with eight touchdown throws to 10 interceptions, and he is reportedly working to "rebuild" and improve on his fundamentals this offseason.

According to Mike Reiss of ESPN, Newton is working with a throwing coach to do just that during the offseason.

"Some who shared a field with him this past week at voluntary Patriots workouts—the first time players were on the field as the program shifted to its second phase—noticed a difference," Reiss wrote.

Newton played the 2020 campaign in New England on a one-year deal and then re-signed this offseason on another one-year contract.

He likely isn't the quarterback of the future for the Patriots after they selected Alabama's Mac Jones with the No. 15 overall pick, but he is lined up to start the season under center. That is especially the case if he makes strides this offseason while working with a throwing coach.

The Auburn product was at his best while running last year with 592 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground, but that wasn't good enough when paired with his struggles moving the ball through the air.

New England was just 7-8 during Newton's starts and missed the playoffs on the way to a third-place finish in the AFC East. It was the first time the franchise that enjoyed so much success with Tom Brady under center missed the postseason since the 2008 campaign when Brady missed all but one game with injury.

There was a time when Newton, 32, was on the short list of the best players in the league.

He led the Carolina Panthers to the Super Bowl as the NFL MVP during the 2015 season and is a three-time Pro Bowler. While the Patriots may not get that version of No. 1, they will be much more dangerous in 2021 if he is even average when he drops back to throw.