X

    Indy 500 Qualifying Results 2021: Scott Dixon Earns Pole Position over Colton Herra

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMay 24, 2021

    Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Scott Dixon will sit on the pole at the Indianapolis 500 next Sunday. 

    He averaged a speed of 231.685 mph to take the pole and will be joined by Colton Herra (231.655 average mph) and Rinus VeeKay (231.511 average mph) in the front row. 

    This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      NBA Playoff Predictions 🍿

      @zachbuckley picks every winner and crowns his champ ahead of Round 1 today📲

      NBA Playoff Predictions 🍿
      Featured logo
      Featured

      NBA Playoff Predictions 🍿

      Zach Buckley
      via Bleacher Report

      Updated Free-Agency Big Board ✍️

      @AndrewDBailey's top 20 free agents for 2021 ➡️

      Updated Free-Agency Big Board ✍️
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Updated Free-Agency Big Board ✍️

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report

      Ohtani Doing Babe Ruth Things

      @abbeymastracco unpacks what makes the Angels star a once-in-a-generation player 📲

      Ohtani Doing Babe Ruth Things
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Ohtani Doing Babe Ruth Things

      Abbey Mastracco
      via Bleacher Report

      How Flopping Swung NBA's Game of the Year

      Like it or not, it's part of today's game. Why @AndrewDBailey says the league should hate that ➡️

      How Flopping Swung NBA's Game of the Year
      Featured logo
      Featured

      How Flopping Swung NBA's Game of the Year

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report