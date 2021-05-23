Indy 500 Qualifying Results 2021: Scott Dixon Earns Pole Position over Colton Herra

Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Scott Dixon will sit on the pole at the Indianapolis 500 next Sunday.

He averaged a speed of 231.685 mph to take the pole and will be joined by Colton Herra (231.655 average mph) and Rinus VeeKay (231.511 average mph) in the front row.

