    Report: 'Many' NFL Insiders 'Assume' Deshaun Watson Will Be Placed on Paid Leave

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIMay 23, 2021

    AP Photo/Matt Patterson

    The expectation among "league insiders and observers" is that Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will be placed on paid leave as he faces 22 pending civil lawsuits that accuse him of sexual misconduct in four different states, according to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk. 

    As it stands, Watson would be able to participate in the 2021 season should commissioner Roger Goodell and the Texans organization allow him to do so. Per Florio, his deposition won't take place until at least Feb. 22, 2022—nine days after the Super Bowl is scheduled. 

    A pre-trial status conference is slated for May 2, 2022. 

