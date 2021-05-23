Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Wants Canelo Alvarez Rematch After Anderson Silva Fight

AP Photo/John Locher

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. knows who he wants as the next man up on his calendar.

Chavez, the son of Hall of Fame boxer Julio Cesar Chavez, wants a rematch of his May 2017 bout against Alvarez, to whom he fell by unanimous decision after 12 rounds. Chavez Jr., who is 52-5-1, thinks he has a better chance at a win in a hypothetical rematch.

Before he can look ahead to that, he'll have to get past Anderson Silva. Chavez Jr. is slated to fight the MMA star on June 19.

“Of course I want to have [a Canelo rematch] on my mind," he told TMZ Sports through an interpreter (30-second mark). "That’s what makes this fight such a big deal for me. It’s gonna give me an opportunity to get these rematches with Canelo or Danny Jacobs.”

Chavez Jr. also said that he believes he'll come up victorious in that fight against Silva, predicting he'll send him packing after the fourth round.