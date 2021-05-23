Video: Lamar Odom Says He's Going to KO Aaron Carter in 1st Minute of Boxing Fight

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Lamar Odom isn't lacking in confidence ahead of his boxing debut.

The former NBA forward told TMZ Sports he plans to knock out singer Aaron Carter in less than a minute next month.

"It's not gonna be a fight," Odom said. "It ain't gonna be a fight."

Odom has a 10-inch height advantage and will hold a massive weight advantage ahead of their June 12 pay-per-view bout. The event will be the latest in an increasing trend of celebrity boxing events, with Jake Paul ascending to semi-stardom in the sport with three knockout wins in as many fights.

Odom has mentioned he plans to atone for the knockout loss suffered by Nate Robinson to Paul in his bout with Carter.