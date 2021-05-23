X

    Nets' Kyrie Irving, James Harden Praise Celtics' Robert Williams After Game 1

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVMay 23, 2021

    Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

    Brooklyn Nets stars James Harden and Kyrie Irving praised Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III for his strong defensive performance Saturday in Game 1 of the teams' first-round playoff series.

    "He contested everything, both at the rim and on the perimeter," Harden told reporters after the Nets' 104-93 comeback victory. "... He's one of the reasons why we didn't shoot so well."

    Irving added: "We'll be more aware going into Game 2. He's shifting over on every one of our drives. His timing is amazing."

