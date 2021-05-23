Nets' Kyrie Irving, James Harden Praise Celtics' Robert Williams After Game 1

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets stars James Harden and Kyrie Irving praised Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III for his strong defensive performance Saturday in Game 1 of the teams' first-round playoff series.

"He contested everything, both at the rim and on the perimeter," Harden told reporters after the Nets' 104-93 comeback victory. "... He's one of the reasons why we didn't shoot so well."

Irving added: "We'll be more aware going into Game 2. He's shifting over on every one of our drives. His timing is amazing."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app to get the game.