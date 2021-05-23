DK Metcalf on Russell Wilson Trade Rumors: 'I Don't Get into Anybody's Business'

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf said Friday he doesn't have any insight on the trade rumors that swirled around quarterback Russell Wilson earlier in the 2021 NFL offseason.

Metcalf explained on Victory The Podcast (via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times) he doesn't get involved in those type of conversations and wouldn't feel the need to discuss it with the Hawks' front office unless a deal was actually finalized.

"I don't get into anybody's business during the offseason," Metcalf said. "I'm secluded. Unless my name's being mentioned, I'm away from it."

He added: "It would have to actually happen for me to take precautions or say something."

