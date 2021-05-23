X

    DK Metcalf on Russell Wilson Trade Rumors: 'I Don't Get into Anybody's Business'

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVMay 23, 2021

    Alika Jenner/Getty Images

    Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf said Friday he doesn't have any insight on the trade rumors that swirled around quarterback Russell Wilson earlier in the 2021 NFL offseason.

    Metcalf explained on Victory The Podcast (via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times) he doesn't get involved in those type of conversations and wouldn't feel the need to discuss it with the Hawks' front office unless a deal was actually finalized.

    "I don't get into anybody's business during the offseason," Metcalf said. "I'm secluded. Unless my name's being mentioned, I'm away from it."

    He added: "It would have to actually happen for me to take precautions or say something."

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Metcalf on Russ Trade Rumors: 'I Don't Get into Anybody's Business'

      Metcalf on Russ Trade Rumors: 'I Don't Get into Anybody's Business'
      Seattle Seahawks logo
      Seattle Seahawks

      Metcalf on Russ Trade Rumors: 'I Don't Get into Anybody's Business'

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Urban Meyer Is in Over His Head

      @GDavenport breaks down why the Tim Tebow signing shows Meyer is in over his head as Jags coach 😳

      Urban Meyer Is in Over His Head
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Urban Meyer Is in Over His Head

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report

      Each Team's Best-Kept Secret 🤫

      @KKnox takes a look at the one player that is the best-kept secret on each NFL roster 🔍

      Each Team's Best-Kept Secret 🤫
      Seattle Seahawks logo
      Seattle Seahawks

      Each Team's Best-Kept Secret 🤫

      Kristopher Knox
      via Bleacher Report

      ATL Hearing Julio Trade Offers

      Falcons are still in the 'listening phase' and are 'not initiating' trade talks for their star WR (ESPN)

      ATL Hearing Julio Trade Offers
      NFL logo
      NFL

      ATL Hearing Julio Trade Offers

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report