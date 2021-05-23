Tom Brady Praises Phil Mickelson: 'His Love of the Game Is Inspiring for Us All'

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

As Phil Mickelson sits 18 holes away from being the oldest major winner in golf history, another ageless superstar is heaping praise on Lefty.

Tom Brady called Mikelson an inspiration Saturday in a text message to the Los Angeles Times.

"He's so committed and such a great athlete, it's a pleasure to see him compete," Brady wrote. "His love of the game is inspiring for us all, and he is always looking for ways to improve mentally, physically and emotionally! Just great to watch."

Mickelson holds a one-stroke lead over Brooks Koepka heading into Sunday's final round of the 2021 PGA Championship. Less than a month away from his 51st birthday, Mickelson would eclipse Julius Boros as the oldest major winner by more than two years.

Boros won the 1968 PGA Championship at age 48.

