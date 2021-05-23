Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder Trilogy Fight Official After Fighters Sign Contracts

AP Foto/Isaac Brekken

The trilogy fight between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will occur on Saturday, July 24.

Per ESPN's Ben Baby, Fury confirmed on ESPN's broadcast of the Josh Taylor-Jose Ramirez fight on Saturday that he had signed the contract for the bout.

Shelly Finkel, who manages Wilder, confirmed that his client had done the same, per Baby.

Per ESPN's Kel Dansby (h/t Baby), T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas will host the fight.

Chris McKenna of the Daily Star exclusively reported that American arbitrator Daniel Weinstein ruled that Fury, who has been seeking a superfight with heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, needed to give Wilder a rematch as contracted. The fight had to occur by Sept. 15.

That will be the case, leading to another Fury-Wilder showdown.

Fury and Wilder fought to a split decision draw in Dec. 2018. One judge had the bout 115-111 for Wilder, another scored it 114-112 for Fury and the third posted a 113–113 draw.

The second fight was not as close. Fury dominated en route to a seventh-round TKO, moving the 32-year-old to 30-0-1 for his career (21 knockouts).

Wilder, 35, is 42-1-1 lifetime with 41 knockouts.