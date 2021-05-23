Video: Simone Biles Lands Yurchenko Double Pike for 1st Time at U.S. Classic

AP Photo/AJ Mast

Simone Biles made history Saturday.

She landed the Yurchenko double pike for the first time in competition during the U.S. Classic in Indianapolis not long after she caught the attention of LeBron James:

Steven Taranto of CBS Sports noted Biles is competing for the first time since 2019. She returned in style, pulling off a move no woman ever has in competition.

"I've been doing it for months now, so I felt prepared and knew I was prepared," she said of the Yurchenko double pike after practice Friday, per David Barron of the Houston Chronicle (h/t Taranto). "It was just the initial landing out there in the arena. But once I did it, I felt a lot better."

The four-time Olympic gold medalist appears primed to add to her total during the Tokyo Games if this is any indication.